Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:25  |   |   |   

Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
8 July 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility and persons closely associated with them

1
  		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

  		Name

  		 Michael Jackson
2

  		Reason for the notification

 
a)

  		Position/status 

  		Director
b)

  		Initial notification /Amendment

  		Initial Notification
3

  		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

  		Name

  		Draper Esprit VCT plc
b)

  		LEI

  		2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
4

  		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

 
a)

  		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code
 
ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH



ISIN:  GB0002867140

 
b)

  		Nature of the transaction 

  		SALE OF 300,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
c)

 

 Price(s) and volume(s)
 
 

 Prices Volumes
47.03p 300,000
d)

  		Aggregated information
  
- Aggregated volume
  - Price
  

As above
e)

  		Date of the transaction

  		8 July 2021
f)

  		Place of the transaction

  		London Stock Exchange (XLON)




