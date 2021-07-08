Director/PDMR Shareholding
Draper Esprit VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
8 July 2021
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|Michael Jackson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|Draper Esprit VCT plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH
ISIN: GB0002867140
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|SALE OF 300,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Prices
|Volumes
|47.03p
|300,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
As above
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|8 July 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
