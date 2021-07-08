checkAd

Millicom to invest $135 million to modernize its mobile networks in partnership with Ericsson in Honduras, Paraguay, and Bolivia

Millicom has partnered with Ericsson for LTE, 5G-ready technology to bring the best mobile experience to more people in Latin America

Luxembourg, July 8, 2021 – Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, announced it will be investing $135 million over the next two to three years to upgrade its mobile network in partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) in three key Latin American markets: Honduras, Paraguay and Bolivia.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital wave and need for connectivity region-wide, and Millicom needs additional capacity to manage its increased traffic as it continues to expand its network in the region. Partnering with Ericsson will enable Millicom to achieve this by modernizing its networks with LTE, 5G-ready technology for greater speed and enhanced customer experience.

The main new functionality introduced with this modernization is carrier aggregation, which allows the combination of different parts of the spectrum.

Millicom will modernize its network using the latest Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, paving the way for 5G deployment across the continent. Ericsson will also replace TIGO’s current 4G packet core and introduce Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core as part of the project. This modernization is expected to have a significant impact on TIGO’s network performance.

Across the three countries, Millicom, through its TIGO operations, will expand its network coverage to reach an additional 712 municipalities and 2.5 million people.

“Millicom has a strategy to achieve and maintain network leadership in all the markets in which it operates. We want to offer the best mobile experience in the market and connect more people in both urban and rural areas”, said Xavier Rocoplan, EVP, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom. “With this project, we further our purpose to build the best digital highways where we operate, to connect people, improve lives, and help develop our communities.”

