Barksdale Terminates Sunnyside Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) announces that the Sunnyside transaction with Regal Resources Inc. ("Regal"), previously announced on May 12, 2021 (the "Transaction"), has been terminated. Regal failed to obtain the required number of votes necessary to move the Transaction forward at its special meeting of shareholders held on July 7. Barksdale will continue to advance the Sunnyside project under the existing operating and contribution agreements dated August 10, 2017 between Regal USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regal, and Arizona Standard (US) Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale (collectively the "Option Agreement").

Rick Trotman, Barksdale's CEO commented: "The attempt to consolidate Sunnyside was ultimately the right decision for both Barksdale and Regal, as it would have allowed us to move forward as a unified group with a common purpose and provide Regal's shareholders with a long awaited liquidity opportunity. I sincerely appreciate the support shown by Regal's management and majority of Regal shareholders that supported the Transaction and wish them well in their future endeavors. Barksdale will now focus its attention on getting its debt repaid by Regal and will deploy those funds towards advancing the other exciting projects in its portfolio."

Per the definitive share purchase agreement with Regal, Barksdale is entitled to offset $150,000 of Transaction costs against its future option payment obligations due to Regal under the Option Agreement. Additionally, Barksdale will offset double the costs against the Option Agreement related to Regal's hiring of a proxy agent. While the final invoices are pending, the total direct costs of the proxy agent are estimated to be between $35,000 and $45,000.

Going forward, Barksdale remains Regal's largest secured creditor and currently holds a $1,725,000 secured demand loan that accrues interest at 8% per annum and is due on October 27, 2021. Barksdale acquired this loan in connection with the Transaction for a cost of $1,000,000 in cash and issuance of 1,345,310 Barksdale shares from an existing Regal debt holder. The acquisition of this debt is still pending TSX-V approval related to the share issuance. Barksdale will seek timely repayment of this loan in due course and the proceeds will be applied towards the Company's other projects.