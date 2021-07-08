Gold’n Futures Adds High Priority Gold Targets Within the Expanded Hercules Property in Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report that the compilation of historical data on the Hercules Gold Property has identified two additional gold targets for its 2021 exploration program associated with indicative geological, geophysical and geochemical anomalies. Significantly, these new targets were found outside of and to the east of the Elmhirst Lake Intrusive Complex that is the host for the high-grade Hercules gold vein systems.



“This is an important development which establishes a new regional component for gold targets outside the main gold-bearing Elmhirst Lake Intrusive Complex. Our team of geologists has recognized certain unique features in these regional targets that are similar to the Hercules gold systems. However, these targets have seen little if any historical work and we believe the targets represent opportunities to replicate the Golden Mile vein but in new and untested environments,” commented Stephen Wilkinson, the Company’s President and CEO.