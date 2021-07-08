checkAd

Gold’n Futures Adds High Priority Gold Targets Within the Expanded Hercules Property in Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report that the compilation of historical data on the Hercules Gold Property has identified two additional gold targets for its 2021 exploration program associated with indicative geological, geophysical and geochemical anomalies. Significantly, these new targets were found outside of and to the east of the Elmhirst Lake Intrusive Complex that is the host for the high-grade Hercules gold vein systems.

“This is an important development which establishes a new regional component for gold targets outside the main gold-bearing Elmhirst Lake Intrusive Complex. Our team of geologists has recognized certain unique features in these regional targets that are similar to the Hercules gold systems. However, these targets have seen little if any historical work and we believe the targets represent opportunities to replicate the Golden Mile vein but in new and untested environments,” commented Stephen Wilkinson, the Company’s President and CEO.

Regional Target-1– North Kaby Lake Stock (Figure-1)

The Kaby Lake Stock is a granitic intrusive body that is very similar to and almost a twin of the Elmhirst Lake Intrusive Complex. It occurs and dominates much of the Hercules Property in the northeastern part of the claims` group. The Stock is an important host to mineral deposits including the past producing DikDik Mine which reportedly produced 3,525-tons grading 0.689 ounces per ton (21.5 grams per tonne) gold and the Foisey vein system which has returned assays up to 0.62 ounces per ton (19.4 grams per tonne) gold.

This Regional Target - 1 is based in part on the location of a gold-bearing glacial till sample collected by the Ontario Geological Survey in 1987. The survey was conducted across the Beardmore-Geraldton gold camp. The program was highly successful and identified a strong correlation between visible grains of gold found in glacial till samples with known gold mines and deposits in the camp. For example, the past producing Quebec Sturgeon River Gold Mine, located about 12-kilometres southwest of the Hercules gold systems, returned three basal till samples with 15, 22 and 74 gold grains. Similarly, the Dik Dik Mine, located about 10-kilometres east of the Hercules gold systems, had two till samples that showed 3 and 4 gold grains.

