Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Appoints Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

“I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Favit-Van Pelt to Helius, who joins our team with a clinical and academic background in Neurology, as well as 20 years of experience advising and leading medical programs for healthcare companies – including both large, globally-diversified corporations and smaller, earlier-stage companies,” said Helius CEO, Dane Andreeff. “I look forward to her future contributions as we continue our efforts to raise awareness of PoNS technology and its therapeutic benefits among clinicians, patients and payors in the U.S. market, while planning to enter the next phase of our clinical and regulatory strategy.”

“Helius is breaking new ground in the field of neurology with its PoNS technology, which has great potential as a non-invasive, non-drug therapy for patients suffering from a variety of chronic and debilitating neurological conditions,” said Dr. Favit-Van Pelt. “I am excited to join Helius on the heels of its first U.S. regulatory clearance in multiple sclerosis and look forward to continuing the Company’s recent market development, clinical and regulatory progress.”

Prior to joining Helius, Dr. Favit-Van Pelt led U.S. Medical Strategy for the Neurology program of H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY), a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in the treatment of brain diseases, from 2018 to 2021. In this position, she oversaw the U.S. medical and life-cycle program activities related to therapies for movement disorders and epilepsy.

In 2013, Dr. Favit-Van Pelt founded Synaerion Therapeutics (“Synaerion”) and, in 2016, its affiliate Thera Neuropharma, Inc. (“Thera”), two privately-held biotechnology companies developing a small molecule regenerative therapy and RNAi-based integrated technology platform for ALS and traumatic brain injury (“TBI”). She oversaw all aspects of Synaerion’s and Thera’s management and strategy as Chief Executive Officer, President & Chairwoman of the Board from 2014 to 2017 and she continues to serve as President & Chairwoman. In 2009, she founded StratMedica, LLC, a privately-held company designed to provide corporate clients with contract senior management support. As Principal of StratMedica from 2009 to 2016, she directed clinical development and medical programs for eight healthcare companies, including Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Teva (NYSE: TEVA). Dr. Favit-Van Pelt served as Senior Director and Global Medical Lead at Shire Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SPHG) from 2007 to 2008, as Director of Medical Strategy at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) from 2005 to 2007, and as Global Clinical Development Lead at GE Healthcare (formerly Amersham Health) from 2001 to 2005.