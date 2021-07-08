Windtree to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

WARRINGTON, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually July 13–15, 2021.

Windtree Therapeutics is scheduled to present on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors can register here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference and the presentation will be available for replay on the Investor Page of the Company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

