Windtree to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

WARRINGTON, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually July 13–15, 2021.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

Windtree Therapeutics is scheduled to present on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors can register here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference and the presentation will be available for replay on the Investor Page of the Company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th – 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1’s with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to viral, chemical and radiation induced insults. Also, in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Contact Information:
Monique Kosse
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.3820 or monique@lifesciadvisors.com

Media contact:
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
646.876.5868 or amielach@lifescicomms.com





