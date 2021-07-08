Ayr Wellness Adds to its Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in Key West

The dispensary is located at 826 Duval Street, Key West, Florida, 33040. The 1,500 sq. ft. location sits on the main strip of Downtown Key West, with a diverse selection of restaurants, shops and attractions nearby. The dispensary features a selection of flower products, in addition to the company’s newly launched Origyn concentrates and Big Pete’s Cookies.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “We are continuing to execute on our Florida plan, opening dispensaries in prime locations while continually enhancing our cultivation efforts to make us the highest quality cultivator at scale in the state. Our updated product offerings, including a diversified strain selection and launch of Origyn Extracts and Big Pete’s Cookies, have already contributed to an improved customer experience, and the results are beginning to show.”

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 9am to 8:30pm ET and Sunday from 10am to 5pm ET.



The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 582,883 registered patients as of July 2, 2021, up 61% year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames.

Estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

