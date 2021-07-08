Generation Bio to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on Thursday, July 15, at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.