Hanstone Gold Announces Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), announces that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”), consisting of: (i) units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit, and (ii) flow-through units of the Company (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.44 per FT Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit shall consist of one Common Share of the Company which will qualify as a “flow-through share” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (each, a “FT Common Share”) and one Warrant. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.47 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its ongoing exploration drilling program, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (“CEE”) that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company’s Doc and Snip North projects. The Company will renounce such CEE to the purchasers of the FT Units with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2021.

The closing of the Offering is subject to the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units and FT Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

