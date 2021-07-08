Memex Receives Merlin Order in Non-Traditional Vertical

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software recently received an order for MERLIN Tempus from DCI Hollow Metal on …

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software recently received an order for MERLIN Tempus from DCI Hollow Metal on Demand ("DCI") to replace their shop floor MES and employee input terminals and to monitor their value-added processes through MERLIN's ability to virtualize the manufacturing process in the same way it handles data collected from manufacturing equipment. Although completely within MERLIN's functionality, this project, at least initially, does not involve the typical connection to manufacturing machine assets seen with virtually all MEMEX's previous projects thus far. Initially MERLIN will track all the production related metrics, scheduling, OEE, and on-time delivery for the fabrication of DCI's products. This is a new business use case which opens up further market potential for MEMEX. This project will amount to CAD$170 thousand in revenue to MEMEX once completely deployed.