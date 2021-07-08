Memex Receives Merlin Order in Non-Traditional Vertical
BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Memex Inc.("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software recently received an order for MERLIN Tempus from DCI Hollow Metal on Demand ("DCI") to replace their shop floor MES and employee input terminals and to monitor their value-added processes through MERLIN's ability to virtualize the manufacturing process in the same way it handles data collected from manufacturing equipment. Although completely within MERLIN's functionality, this project, at least initially, does not involve the typical connection to manufacturing machine assets seen with virtually all MEMEX's previous projects thus far.
Initially MERLIN will track all the production related metrics, scheduling, OEE, and on-time delivery for the fabrication of DCI's products. This is a new business use case which opens up further market potential for MEMEX. This project will amount to CAD$170 thousand in revenue to MEMEX once completely deployed.
"We are excited to integrate MERLIN Tempus into DCI's manufacturing process to assist them in accomplishing their business objectives," explains MEMEX President and CEO, David McPhail. "Our ability to deploy our product into this scenario is a testament to the power and flexibility that was included right in the initial design layout for MERLIN. We believe this deployment could open up opportunities and expand business use cases for our software into other sectors of manufacturing including testing, assembly and other value-added processes. Anywhere that machines or processes require the capability of virtualization, could be an opportunity."
About MERLIN:
MERLIN Tempus is a web-based software platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity by enabling users to accomplish their data-driven digital transformation and continuous improvement initiatives and lean / six-sigma focused strategies. By providing users with day-to-day operational visibility and production statistics including Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), as well as many other critical operational metrics, implementing MERLIN leads MEMEX customers to the achievement of sustainable operational excellence.
