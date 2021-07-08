checkAd

DGAP-News Scout24 AG: Annual General Meeting of Scout24 AG approves all proposed resolutions with large majorities

Scout24 AG: Annual General Meeting of Scout24 AG approves all proposed resolutions with large majorities

Annual General Meeting of Scout24 AG approves all proposed resolutions with large majorities

  • Dividend of EUR 0.82 per share
  • New remuneration system of the Management Board
  • Transformation into a SE
  • Authorisation to repurchase further shares


Munich, 8 July 2021

Today's Annual General Meeting of Scout24 AG approved all resolutions proposed by the Company with large majorities. Due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held as a purely virtual event without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies for the second year in a row. Key agenda items were the dividend of EUR 0.82 per share, the new remuneration system of the Management Board, the planned transformation of the Company into a Societas Europaea (SE) as well as the authorisation to purchase further treasury shares.

In his speech, CEO Tobias Hartmann addressed the most important strategic and operational developments of the financial year 2020, which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. By giving examples, he explained how real estate transactions become more efficient through various ImmoScout24 product initiatives. This contributes to the ecosystem strategy of the Scout24 Group. "Scout24 is much more than just a pure classifieds portal these days. We are developing into a comprehensive market network for real estate. Our goal is to connect all parties involved in a real estate transaction. We offer them various digital tools which can also be utilised in the longer term. This is how we want to strengthen our market position, creating a sustainable value for our shareholders," said Tobias Hartmann about the company's long-term strategy.

