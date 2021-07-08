Minim Awarded First of Two Patents Fundamental to Intelligent WiFi

MANCHESTER, NH, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of innovative networking products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced the award of its patent for a software-driven approach to mesh network setup that’s easy, reliable, and standard across several hardware brands and models. A second pending patent defines a way to identify and secure connected devices without compromising privacy via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI). Both are cloud-native approaches to WiFi management and security and come as the average U.S. household now has 25 connected devices, according to a new Deloitte connectivity survey .

US2020/0403875A1: System and Method for Onboarding in a Wi-Fi Mesh Network

US2019/0306182A1: System and Method for Device Context and Device Security

Network setup is traditionally a frustrating activity. According to industry analyst Parks Associates, more than 40% of U.S. broadband households with WiFi networks report problems, with a top five reason being “difficulty getting devices to connect to each other using WiFi.” In attempt to simplify mesh network setup (“onboarding”), device manufacturers have relied on a Bluetooth radio, adding cost to the product that’s passed onto the consumer, or WPS, an error-prone manual button.

Minim’s patented approach completes device onboarding using solely the device’s WiFi network. Each Minim-powered device carries its own QR code and is known to Minim’s cloud servers. Once a QR code is scanned via the Minim mobile app, the device’s unique signature is recognized, and Minim’s device middleware automatically configures the unit. The approach negates the cost of a one-time-use Bluetooth radio, improves the user experience, offers a standard approach for all Minim-integrated hardware, and prevents unexpected devices from being configured to the network.

“We’ve designed the Minim platform to power networking devices at varied price points and performance levels,” said Alec Rooney, Minim Chief Technology Officer. “Our mesh onboarding is a great example. The experience of scanning a QR code is simple, and the Minim app will dynamically display the proper mesh system to further guide setup and placement of the satellites for optimal coverage.”