Taaleri executed the sale of Taaleri Housing Fund VI successfully

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TAALERI PLC                 PRESS RELEASE                8 JULY 2021 AT 14:45 (EEST)

Taaleri Private Equity Funds Ltd has sold the shares of Taaleri Housing Fund VI Ky to a fund managed by the German PATRIZIA AG with a deed of sale signed today 8 July 2021.

The sale of the fund was executed very successfully. The purchase price is approximately EUR 145 million. The fund clearly exceeds its targets and almost doubles the capital invested by investors.

Taaleri Housing Fund VI Ky, founded in 2012, owns nine residential properties in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The fund’s high-quality real estate portfolio sparked very wide investor interest in the international bidding process.

“We are very pleased with the successful exit of Taaleri Housing Fund VI. The fund exceeds its original return target and thus continues Taaleri's highly successful series of housing funds, where we have exceeded the return target with each exit,” says Robin Lindahl, Taaleri’s CEO.

“Such a large-scale tender and international transaction is always a demanding process. Our team succeeded excellently in both the completion and timing of the transaction,” says Essi Sten, Director of Taaleri’s Real Estate Business. “Taaleri has built high-quality properties for the fund and managed them successfully. This is also indicated by the fact that we continue to cooperate with the buyer.”

JLL acted as Taaleri's financial advisor and Hannes Snellman as legal advisor in the transaction.

Taaleri Real Estate currently manages 12 different real estate funds and portfolios with a value of over 700 million euros. Our real estate investment operations are in addition to profitability also strongly guided by sustainability and transparency.

Taaleri Group’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability. Taaleri uses its private equity funds to create, for example, wind and solar power, biofuels and affordable rental housing.

Additional information:
Essi Sten, Director, Taaleri Real Estate, +358 40 7462202

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We have been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Our vision is to be a Nordic pioneer in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private assets management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 1.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com





