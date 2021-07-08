Atos and IBM to Collaborate to Build a Secured Infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense

Paris, France, and Armonk, N.Y. July 8, 2021 - Atos and IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced their plans to collaborate to build a new, highly-advanced digital infrastructure for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to use advanced technologies, infrastructure services, and expertise from Atos and IBM Global Technology Services to construct new data centers, safeguard its IT system, and build a proprietary broadband mobile network to help ensure classified government information remains protected.

“Our work on Groundbreaking IT (GrIT) marks our continued commitment to building secure infrastructures that help global customers accelerate their digital transformations,” said Peter `t Jong, Head of Atos in The Netherlands. “By collaborating with IBM, a world-class partner with deep experience in helping government organizations across the globe modernize with advanced technology, we will help enable the Ministry to build an agile organization based on a reliable, secured, future-ready and flexible digital infrastructure.”

Atos and IBM announced the expansion of their strategic global alliance in January 2021 with the goal of transforming digital acceleration, increased productivity, and reduced operating costs for their customers. Today’s announcement reinforces the companies’ collaboration and mutual commitment to helping customers use open hybrid cloud and AI to accelerate digital transformation.

“Collaborating on GrIT with Atos, one of our sustainability-focused global ecosystem partners, reinforces our mission to build secure infrastructures using open hybrid cloud to help customers make their organizations future ready,” said Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. “Together, we’re helping customers, like the Dutch Ministry of Defense, accelerate their digital transformations by streamlining operations and increasing productivity in a most secured environment.”

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net



About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

For more information, visit www.ibm.com



