checkAd

Tiziana Life Sciences plc - ADS Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 13:59  |  21   |   |   

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR US ADS HOLDERS ONLY

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that its American Depository Shares (“ADS”), trading under the ticker TLSA, will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2021.

The non-cash dividend, in the form of an in-specie dividend of one Accustem Sciences Limited ADS (representing 2 ordinary shares in Accustem Sciences Limited) per TLSA ADS, is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021.

Shareholders who purchased TLSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the non-cash dividend. 

Holders of TLSA should also refer to the notice published by JP Morgan, the ADR depositary bank which can be found at https://www.adr.com/drprofile/88875G101

For further enquiries:
United Kingdom: 		 
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone,
Chairman and founder 		+44 (0)20 7495 2379
United States:
Investors:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
or
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com 		 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences plc - ADS Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2021 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR US ADS HOLDERS ONLY NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus