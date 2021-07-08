checkAd

BIO-key to Showcase PortalGuard IDaaS Identity Platform at Booth 302 at National Association of Counties Annual Conference July 8-12 and Participate in Panel “Redefining Connectivity to Protect Your Employees, Contractors, and Citizens”

Cybersecurity Remains a Top Priority for County Officials

WALL, N.J., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the company will be a sponsor and exhibitor at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Conference, to be held at the National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland from July 8-12. BIO-key be available for meetings with customers, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations of their award-winning PortalGuard IDaaS platform at booth 302. In addition, Kimberly Johnson, VP of Product at BIO-key, will be a featured expert panelist on “Redefining Connectivity to Protect Your Employees, Contractors, and Citizens” during the NACo CIO Forum & Technology Summit on July 8th.

Surveys reveal that county officials face a constant threat of cyberattacks such as ransomware and phishing while managing the impact of the current pandemic environment on how employees collaborate and connect with citizens and suppliers. These challenges have elevated cybersecurity to a top priority for attendees at this year’s conference. To its credit, NACo is advocating multi-factor authentication (MFA) as a best-practice for all members, but warns that costs can be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per county. BIO-key’s proven PortalGuard IAM solutions are available to member counties at a fraction of the cost of less-capable, mainstream MFA solutions, and can be implemented in an IDaaS model to control infrastructure investments and exposure. Cost and implementation overhead don’t have to be limiting factors when counties implement key cyber defense measures.

Attendees are invited to stop by booth 302 for live demonstrations of BIO-key's PortalGuard solutions and to discuss top county cybersecurity priorities, including:

  • MFA
  • Single Sign-on (SSO) for cloud, SaaS and thick client applications
  • Self-service password reset
  • Simplified secure user experiences
  • Election security

During the demonstrations, attendees will see how BIO-key PortalGuard was designed from the ground up to offer the end-to-end flexibility to support counties’ dynamic cybersecurity strategies. BIO-key PortalGuard offers a wide range of flexible options for connecting user and constituent directories, providing diverse multi-factor authentication choices, and is the only IAM provider of Identity-Bound Biometrics, which are phish-proof and provide absolute certainty who is accessing critical systems by preventing unauthorized delegation and account takeover.

