HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech

Based in Vancouver, Cube Psytech is currently raising funds for the construction and development of a Health Canada approved CGMP facility, as well as a research and development lab for product development. This agreement with Cube Psytech further adds to HAVN Life's growing list of supply partners, leveraging the Company's mushroom cultivation and production operations in Jamaica as a robust revenue stream.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (OTC PINK:HAVLF) (FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is announcing a new supply agreement with Cube Psytech, a biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on sustainable, natural medicine that is developing a proprietary line of psilocybin microdosing health products with functional and psychedelic mushrooms.

"We are very happy to add Cube Psytech to our list of supply partners," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We've been working tirelessly to build out a full-fledged supply chain out of our facility in Jamaica as we continue to see demand for naturally derived psilocybin products. We are ready and willing to meet this demand," he adds.

"We're excited to build this relationship with HAVN Life," says Cube Psytech CEO and Co-Founder Erick Factor. "We have been looking to secure a safe and standardized supply of psilocybin for the development of our products. We feel that HAVN Life is the ideal partner to fulfil this requirement," he adds.

The agreement and supply of psilocybin to Cube Psytech will be in compliance with Health Canada guidelines.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

