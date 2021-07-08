checkAd

Chemesis International Inc. Announces Sales & Marketing Partnership with Cannaballers

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

A robust product portfolio that includes 5 CBD brands that are known nationally across the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FSE:CWAB) is pleased to …

A robust product portfolio that includes 5 CBD brands that are known nationally across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FSE:CWAB) is pleased to announce it has signed a sales and marketing partnership (the "Partnership") with Cannaballers, an elite team of experienced CPG professionals.

The partnership with Cannaballers allows Chemesis to bring the revolutionary VICKI AI CBD platform to market more effectively. The Cannaballers team will work to develop a marketing program that leverages the technology within the VICKI. The program will begin with a variety of product sets and placement locations, to collect and analyze data, and to build a roadmap for scaling the roll-out of the VICKI platform.

President Josh Rosenberg commented, "This data will allow the Chemesis to deploy its machines with data driven insights based on consumer preferences. These insights are key to the success of any deployment, the data will be used to tweak all VICKI placements to ensure the highest possible return on investment. The Partnership is great for both sides as it gives retailers the help they need to manage or enter the category, distributors to receive automated replenishment orders and data patterns, and consumers who enjoy the education, interaction, premium content, and time saving benefits offered by the VICKI AI platform."

Cannaballers strong presence in the fitness industry aligns with Chemesis' target verticals - fitness, healthcare, and high-traffic retail. Additionally, Cannaballers has access to a wide portfolio of retail chains enabling the program to expand to new test locations and demographics. This allows a greater variety of channels to identify and match the right products to the right locations, while building a rich database of consumer and sales information in the process.

"With the challenges facing traditional retail, exacerbated by Covid, and labor shortages, the 'unattended space' of autonomous retail is the way forward for an in-demand, yet unmanageable product category with a typical shrink rate north of 40%," said Melissa Loomis, Chief Officer of Supply Chain, for Cannaballers Sales & Marketing.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Josh Rosenberg
President

About Cannaballers Inc.
Cannaballers Sales & Marketing is an elite team of experienced CPG professionals and consultants in the CBD industry. Cannaballers seasoned team of veteran sales, distribution, and marketing leaders work in tandem with an extensive network of national broker partners, representing access to most retail chains as well as independent retail opportunities across all channels of trade. Cannaballers also helps companies cut through the noise to turbocharge their impact and brand awareness with celebrity and influencer marketing.

Seite 1 von 2
Chemesis International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chemesis International Inc. Announces Sales & Marketing Partnership with Cannaballers A robust product portfolio that includes 5 CBD brands that are known nationally across the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FSE:CWAB) is pleased to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:01 Uhr