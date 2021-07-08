checkAd

Alpha Esports Tech Shows Strong User Growth Through Its Global GaaS Services

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

The Company continues to onboard clients to GaaS, allowing for user acquisition opportunity across the globeVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") is …

The Company continues to onboard clients to GaaS, allowing for user acquisition opportunity across the globe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") is providing an update on the launch of it's Gaming as a Service ("GaaS") software. GaaS allows organizations to easily increase their foothold within the esports space, as the Company creates, operates, and manages esports contests and tournaments on it's online platform, GamerzArena. Ultimately, GaaS allows the Company to access large and new user bases, and allows the partnering organization to enter into the esports sector, while also earning a revenue share through sponsorships and user acquisition.

"There are many organizations across the world that want to capitalize on the growing esports industry, but simply do not have the resources or capabilities at this time," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Through GaaS, we are able to target new user bases for GamerzArena by partnering with large organizations and we also offer incentives to these organizations through revenue splits for user acquisition and sponsorships."

Most recently, the Company has launched www.circuit.gg in partnership with Irony Inc. in India, a community first esports platform that is targeting Indian gamers. Before the launch, the Company and Irony completed a three month beta, including a Free Fire tournament in March 2021 that saw participation from over two hundred teams and saw the Company's userbase grow by more than 2000. With the official launch of www.circuit.gg, the Company anticipates a significant increase to it's userbase in India.

"The Gaming as a Service model offered by Alpha serves as a win-win partnership, which allows us to cater to India's gaming community with the customized platform, share revenues with Alpha, and both organizations grow their community of users," said Tushaar Garg, co-founder of Irony Inc.

"One of the best things about working with Alpha has been the customizable options offered by their GaaS model," said Ankit Bhatia, co-founder of Irony Inc. "We always intended to deploy Circuit as a community first platform and to that purpose, the GamerzArena platform has been a breeze to work with."

The Company also recently launched www.compete.gamerzarena.com in partnership with Devil's Child Management, an esports management and advisory firm in London. DCM has a large network of esports. entertainment, influencers and sports talent at their disposal, allowing Alpha to leverage further partnerships and user acquisition.

Seite 1 von 2


Alpha Esports Tech Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Esports Tech Shows Strong User Growth Through Its Global GaaS Services The Company continues to onboard clients to GaaS, allowing for user acquisition opportunity across the globeVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:02 Uhr
23.06.21
17.06.21
17.06.21
17.06.21
09.06.21
09.06.21
08.06.21