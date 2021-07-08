checkAd

Cannabis Global Previews Confirmed May 2021 Fiscal Results-Experiencing Substantial Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of Natural Plant Extract of California, a licensed cannabis manufacturer and distribution company, today previewed preliminary results for the …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), the majority owner of Natural Plant Extract of California, a licensed cannabis manufacturer and distribution company, today previewed preliminary results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021. The Company expects to report revenue of $940,000, up from $20,000 as reported on the Company's Form 10-Q for the same period one year ago.

Arman Tabatabaei, Company CEO, commented, "It was a very busy quarter for us and our strong revenue growth reflects the hard work accomplished by our team. Increased revenue for the fiscal quarter ended May 31st was driven by both increased manufacturing and distribution opportunities. We feel these businesses will continue to have strong momentum leading into the second half of this year, especially as we begin to launch our new branded products."

During the May quarter, Cannabis Global signed several new customers that contributed to the strong revenue growth. These customers continued, and in some cases accelerated, order activities extending into the current fiscal quarter, which ends on August 31, 2021.

During the last week of June, the Company released its super premium Diamond Live Resin infused pre-rolls, which feature THC levels in excess of 45%. Final testing is being completed on several other cannabis flower products. During July, the Company plans to release its first flavors of cannabis infused, stevia-based edibles based on vegan recipes and 100% natural ingredients. During the May quarter, the Company reported no revenues from these new products, but expects revenue recognition to begin during the current quarter.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "Our location, strategically located just off of two major freeways in the middle of Los Angeles county, is proving to be optimal for cannabis distribution services. The strategic location, coupled with one of the lowest city taxes in the state of California, offers a substantial competitive advantage to the Company. We continue to analyze numerous other consumer product, manufacturing and distribution opportunities for the Company, which we feel will expand business for our "Type 7" extraction facility, and add to the growth and expansion of our joint venture agreement with Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA)."

