Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-Year Service Contract on Energy Efficiency System at a Large Spirit Distillery in Jamaica

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that Innovative Energy Company Limited, Capstone's exclusive distributor for Jamaica and distributor for the oil and gas markets in Guyana, signed a new 10-year Capstone Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contract for a Capstone Signature Series C200S system installed in Jamaica.

The Capstone Signature Series C200S system is owned and operated by one of the island's largest and oldest spirit distilleries. The C200S, commissioned in late 2020, is used for 24x7 electrical and thermal energy generation and is configured for dual-mode operation allowing the distillery to provide backup power to critical loads in the event of a grid outage.

The project design efficiency is 85% and produces 100% of the distillery's annual electrical energy, reducing the distillery's total energy costs by 26%. Capstone's Integrated Heat Recovery Module (iHRM) is mounted on the roof of the C200S and produces 1,000 MBtu/hr of hot water or 100% of the boiler feed water requirements, utilizing the microturbine's exhaust heat. The system is configured as a low-pressure natural gas unit with onboard fuel compressors to provide the required fuel pressure to the engine. The project is also estimated to reduce the site's greenhouse gas emissions by 14%.

The Capstone FPP will provide the end-use customer with fixed scheduled and unscheduled parts costs for the next 10 years, providing protection from future cost increases associated with the replacement of spare parts, commodity pricing, and import tariffs. "With the Capstone gold standard, all-inclusive Factory Protection Plan, our client is able to enjoy a 10-year, worry-free operational period, knowing that all maintenance costs for the project are covered," said Nigel Davy, Managing Director of Innovative Energy Company Limited.

"We are pleased that Capstone Green Energy is playing a larger role in Jamaica's commitment to integrate clean energy sources and increase energy resiliency as part of the Energy Cooperation Framework signed by the U.S. and Jamaica in 2018," said Tracy Chidbachian, Capstone's Director of Customer Service. "Capstone Green Energy, along with Innovative Energy Company, is leading the way in advancing Jamaica's environmental goals by integrating clean energy sources, including natural gas and renewable energy," concluded Ms. Chidbachian.

