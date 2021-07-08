checkAd

Bergio International Inc. Officially Acquires GearBubble

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

Looks to Gain $20 Million in 2021 Gross Revenue from Purchase  FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global trailblazer in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, officially acquires …

Looks to Gain $20 Million in 2021 Gross Revenue from Purchase  

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global trailblazer in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, officially acquires GearBubble's assets for $3.162 million. The addition of 51% of GearBubble's assets purports to increase BRGO's gross sales, adding an additional estimated $20 million. With this purchase, alongside the acquisition of Aphrodite's in February, the company is estimated to have a 5000% increase in gross revenue this year.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/654671/BRGO--handshake.jpeg
Foto: Accesswire

 (Photo Credit: Bergio International)

GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that works to improve the customer experience through integration with Amazon, Etsy, and more. In 2020 alone, the company had $27 million in revenue and was profitable. Although GearBubble has sold jewelry in the past, the past inventory lacked quality and they did not have the right vendor to meet high demand. By joining BRGO, they will get access to high quality jewelry with stunning and unique designs for an affordable cost. Their demand will also be met due to Bergio's vertical integration and control over the manufacturing and speed of production.

BRGO is a major competitor in the jewelry industry in design and manufacturing, but the acquisition of GearBubble looks to make the company a further authority in the e-commerce space. GearBubble gives them access to all of its B2B customers and in turn their B2C customers, which allows for a widened reach to an entirely new customer base.

The advantages do not end there. GearBubble also opens the doors to countless new product categories, especially in the gifting category. This allows BRGO to utilize the e-commerce technology from GearBubble- along with Aphrodite's technology- to expand its footprint online to sell directly to consumers, especially in the bridal jewelry niche. The pandemic greatly impacted this segment with a spike in engagement ring sales, an increase in the overall ticket price, and a major shift to online shopping. The current online jewelry market only has three major websites selling diamond bridal jewelry direct to consumers. BRGO intends on not only joining, but also standing out in this specific industry. It will be the only vertically integrated company on the market, allowing for competitive pricing and a significantly higher quality. This expansion is expected to lead to exceptional and industry-shaking growth for BRGO.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bergio International Inc. Officially Acquires GearBubble Looks to Gain $20 Million in 2021 Gross Revenue from Purchase  FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global trailblazer in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, officially acquires …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...