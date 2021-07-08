Bergio International Inc. Officially Acquires GearBubble

Looks to Gain $20 Million in 2021 Gross Revenue from Purchase FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global trailblazer in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, officially acquires …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO) , a global trailblazer in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, officially acquires GearBubble's assets for $3.162 million. The addition of 51% of GearBubble's assets purports to increase BRGO's gross sales, adding an additional estimated $20 million. With this purchase, alongside the acquisition of Aphrodite's in February, the company is estimated to have a 5000% increase in gross revenue this year.

(Photo Credit: Bergio International)

GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that works to improve the customer experience through integration with Amazon, Etsy, and more. In 2020 alone, the company had $27 million in revenue and was profitable. Although GearBubble has sold jewelry in the past, the past inventory lacked quality and they did not have the right vendor to meet high demand. By joining BRGO, they will get access to high quality jewelry with stunning and unique designs for an affordable cost. Their demand will also be met due to Bergio's vertical integration and control over the manufacturing and speed of production.

BRGO is a major competitor in the jewelry industry in design and manufacturing, but the acquisition of GearBubble looks to make the company a further authority in the e-commerce space. GearBubble gives them access to all of its B2B customers and in turn their B2C customers, which allows for a widened reach to an entirely new customer base.

The advantages do not end there. GearBubble also opens the doors to countless new product categories, especially in the gifting category. This allows BRGO to utilize the e-commerce technology from GearBubble- along with Aphrodite's technology- to expand its footprint online to sell directly to consumers, especially in the bridal jewelry niche. The pandemic greatly impacted this segment with a spike in engagement ring sales, an increase in the overall ticket price, and a major shift to online shopping. The current online jewelry market only has three major websites selling diamond bridal jewelry direct to consumers. BRGO intends on not only joining, but also standing out in this specific industry. It will be the only vertically integrated company on the market, allowing for competitive pricing and a significantly higher quality. This expansion is expected to lead to exceptional and industry-shaking growth for BRGO.