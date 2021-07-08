Nemetschek Group: Strategic Investment in US Start-Up and AI-Expert Reconstruct

checkAd

Munich, 8 July 2021 - The Nemetschek Group, one of the world's leading software providers for the AEC/O industry, participated in the series B financing round of Reconstruct, the US-based leader in remote quality control and progress tracking software powered by Computer Vision and artificial intelligence (AI). Jon Elliott, Chief Division Officer, Build & Construct Division and Member of the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group will join Reconstruct's Board of Directors.

Led by the Nemetschek Group and along with other leading AEC companies and tech titans, Reconstruct secured a total of around $17 million to develop remote quality control for construction and real estate, which in turn will make on-time and on-budget projects a reality. This infusion of capital will accelerate Reconstruct's product roadmap and global expansion.

Reconstruct's CEO, Zak MacRunnels, explains, "It is exciting to see major AEC technology companies like the Nemetschek Group value the transformational uniqueness of our software-as-a-service. Their investment enables us to deliver our multi-patented automated detection offering that adds significant efficiencies to the workflow delivered by general contractors to owners."

"Tackling the industry's biggest challenges, Reconstruct is leading the way in applying Computer Vision and AI to aid managers in understanding the quantity and quality of work completed and providing a project record for building and infrastructure projects," says Jon Elliott, Chief Division Officer, Build & Construct Division and Member of the Executive Board of the Nemetschek Group. "We are excited to fuel Reconstruct's growth through this investment and by connecting them with our open partner ecosystems of Bluebeam and other Nemetschek brands across architecture, engineering, construction and operations, thereby expanding the value of digitalization for the AEC/O industry."

