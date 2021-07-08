checkAd

Vera Bradley Selects Zebra Technologies and Reflexis Systems to Manage Customer Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021   

Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), a leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, today announced Vera Bradley has selected Reflexis AppointmentsTM to provide a tailored experience for its customers, enabling them to select an in-person or virtual shopping session. Reflexis Appointments also helps stores stay in compliance with evolving state and municipal mandates throughout the pandemic.

Vera Bradley will utilize Reflexis Appointments to streamline and improve the customer shopping experience. Customers can book time slots on Vera’s website to shop in-store or virtually from home, schedule curbside pickup and join on-site queues for walk-in service.

“Reflexis Appointments lets customers initiate and choose their shopping experience, and our stores have benefited from this customized approach,” said Kelly Brown, Vice President of Stores, Vera Bradley. “This helpful technology ensures we have the right employees in place to meet our customers’ needs, and feedback has shown shoppers plan to continue using this personalized approach in the future.”

Booked appointments are automatically accounted for in labor forecasts and schedules to ensure the right staff with the right skills are available to meet customer demand. Appointment data can also be integrated with a CRM or other third-party systems for better customer-facing processes.

“Reflexis Appointments is an essential component of reopening stores safely, empowering customers to select their ideal shopping experience,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Retailers are able to open stores quickly while adhering to mandated state and local safety regulations in addition to achieving more accurate labor forecasting.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Vera Bradley, a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, has selected Reflexis Appointments to reopen stores safely while empowering customers to select their ideal shopping experience.
  • Feedback from Vera Bradley customers has shown that they intend to utilize this tailored approach to shopping well into the future.
  • The recent acquisition of Reflexis Systems by Zebra Technologies enables teams to simplify communications, enhance task execution, and align labor with demand via AI-powered forecasting.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

