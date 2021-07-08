Medallia Helps Schneider Electric to Delight Customers With Outstanding Digital Experiences

With more than 128,000 employees working in over 100 countries worldwide, Schneider Electric offers a vast range of products and solutions enabling integrated energy management for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. With such a diverse customer base, the company focuses its digital transformation on customer needs and expectations.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced results of the implementation of Medallia’s solution to capture digital feedback to continue helping deliver outstanding experiences to Schneider Electric customers.

“By capturing insights directly from our customers’ viewpoint, we can translate information into knowledge and then into action plans to improve their experience,” said Sophie Grugier, Senior Vice-President of Customer Satisfaction & Quality at Schneider Electric. “Our teams now have the tools to listen to their customers anywhere and at any time for a better and more consistent experience and to continuously improve customer satisfaction.”

Schneider Electric selected Medallia Experience Cloud to capture customer feedback all along their digital journey. With Medallia, Schneider’s Customer Satisfaction & Quality team was able to highlight areas of improvement, such as online product selectors, zoom-in options, and labeling for an improved web experience. With predictive analytics, Schneider can also proactively explore new ideas to digitally engage with customers. Schneider Electric now has a 360-degree view of its digital customer experience, helping to better serve customer needs.

The company's corporate website, se.com, is a critical part of the customer journey.

“With 80+ country versions of our site, we wanted to be sure that the overall digital experience is consistently positive. We decided to implement data-driven analytics and insights to fuel a better customer experience, said Karen Regine, Global Director of Web NSS Governance at Schneider Electric. “We focused on enabling a more personalized experience to our diverse range of visitors and gave them tools to find the right product information, easily and efficiently.”