checkAd

McAfee XDR and Remote Browser Isolation Technology Secure Globees in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the Globee Awards in two enterprise security categories: Gold in Endpoint Security with MVISION XDR and Silver for “Hot Technology of the Year” with its Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) capabilities in McAfee Unified Cloud Edge (UCE). The Annual 2021 IT World Awards is a prestigious global award recognizing the information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity.

Enterprise security teams, scrambling to keep pace as working from home becomes a permanent option for some, are grappling with multiple challenges—a key one being how to protect corporate data from exfiltration and maintain compliance in our new paradigm. McAfee MVISION XDR is the first proactive, data-aware, and open XDR platform designed to help organizations stop these sophisticated, multi-vector attacks with unified threat detection and response that connects and fuses disparate endpoint, network, and cloud data sources. XDR incidents are enriched with actionable threat insights from McAfee's Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security solution, which detects cloud threats that occur within web and Software-as-a-Service environments.

RBI is an innovative new technology that contains web browsing activity inside an isolated cloud environment in order to protect users from any malware or malicious code that may be hidden on a website. The technology is available in MVISION UCE, which provides enterprises with comprehensive data and threat protection by combining McAfee’s flagship cloud secure web gateway (SWG) with integrated RBI, cloud access security broker (CASB), unified data loss prevention (DLP), and zero trust network access (ZTNA), offerings into a single converged SASE security solution.

“McAfee is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to its MVISION Portfolio,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee’s enterprise business. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay focused on our customers. This recognition further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from across the globe and their end-users of products and services.

“The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards, the Consumer World Awards, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards, the Globee International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards, One Planet American Best in Business Awards, the Globee Employer Excellence Awards, the Globee Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure.

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

McAfee Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McAfee XDR and Remote Browser Isolation Technology Secure Globees in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the Globee Awards in two enterprise security categories: Gold in Endpoint Security with MVISION XDR and Silver for “Hot Technology of the Year” with its Remote Browser …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.07.21
01.07.21
29.06.21
McAfee Powers Holistic Home Security for CenturyLink Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21
28.06.21
24.06.21
24.06.21
24.06.21
24.06.21
23.06.21