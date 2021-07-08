McAfee XDR and Remote Browser Isolation Technology Secure Globees in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards

Enterprise security teams, scrambling to keep pace as working from home becomes a permanent option for some, are grappling with multiple challenges—a key one being how to protect corporate data from exfiltration and maintain compliance in our new paradigm. McAfee MVISION XDR is the first proactive, data-aware, and open XDR platform designed to help organizations stop these sophisticated, multi-vector attacks with unified threat detection and response that connects and fuses disparate endpoint, network, and cloud data sources. XDR incidents are enriched with actionable threat insights from McAfee's Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security solution, which detects cloud threats that occur within web and Software-as-a-Service environments.

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced it was recognized as a recipient of the Globee Awards in two enterprise security categories: Gold in Endpoint Security with MVISION XDR and Silver for “Hot Technology of the Year” with its Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) capabilities in McAfee Unified Cloud Edge (UCE). The Annual 2021 IT World Awards is a prestigious global award recognizing the information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity.

RBI is an innovative new technology that contains web browsing activity inside an isolated cloud environment in order to protect users from any malware or malicious code that may be hidden on a website. The technology is available in MVISION UCE, which provides enterprises with comprehensive data and threat protection by combining McAfee’s flagship cloud secure web gateway (SWG) with integrated RBI, cloud access security broker (CASB), unified data loss prevention (DLP), and zero trust network access (ZTNA), offerings into a single converged SASE security solution.

“McAfee is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to its MVISION Portfolio,” said Anand Ramanathan, vice president of product management, McAfee’s enterprise business. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay focused on our customers. This recognition further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from across the globe and their end-users of products and services.

“The information technology industry continues to show its resilience,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/it-world-awards/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards, the Consumer World Awards, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards, the Globee International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards, One Planet American Best in Business Awards, the Globee Employer Excellence Awards, the Globee Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

