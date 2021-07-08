checkAd

CRN Recognizes ADTRAN’s Patrick Foster as a 2021 Channel Chief

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative networking solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named Patrick Foster, Director of Channel Sales for ADTRAN, to the highly-regarded Channel Chiefs list for 2021. Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates. Foster’s recognition came just a few months after ADTRAN successfully launched its simplified Channel Partner Program.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

ADTRAN’s Channel Partner Program provides comprehensive, innovative communications solutions to enterprise and SMB customers through a channel of strategically aligned resale partners. Foster is responsible for working with ADTRAN’s distributors, resale partners and Direct Market Resellers to drive business and institute long term strategic partnerships. Foster’s leadership and expertise was instrumental in the launch and new direction of ADTRAN’s Channel Partner Program last year.

“It is an honor to be recognized by CRN as one of the top leaders in the channel industry. I take great pride in being part of a team at ADTRAN that is fully committed to its partners’ success,” said Foster. “There would be no way we could address such a large market and businesses of all sizes without the support of our partners. To ensure our entire partner ecosystem has the best support available, we’ve built the right foundation of programs with a simple approach that’s smart and profitable.”

“Patrick is an exceptional leader whose dedication to the channel is truly commendable. His contributions to our channel program helped fuel the increase in partner revenue and profitability, the reinvigoration of partners and the recruitment of new partners,” said Craig Stein, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “ADTRAN has invested heavily into its channel program and because of that, we are able to expand our enterprise channels and provide innovative communications solutions to more SMBs, enterprises, education institutions and campus networks.”

For more information about the ADTRAN Channel Partner Program, visit: adtran.com/channel-partner.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

