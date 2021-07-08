checkAd

Buying Your New Home is Now Literally a Click Away

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

National homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its Transact Home Online program, a revolutionary homebuying process that is entirely online. Believed to be the first of its kind, homebuyers can now complete the entire home selection, configuration and home purchase contract process through its integrated online system that puts everything they need securely at their fingertips.

“The events of 2020 dramatically accelerated the transition to online shopping as more people are purchasing a broader array of products and services than ever before,” said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup. “To make sure we are meeting the needs of today’s consumers, we now offer the capability for homebuyers to purchase their new home on their own terms and timeline. Unlike the typical builder system which only allows buyers to make a reservation, through our fully integrated platform, consumers cannot only select and configure their Centex home, but can now complete the home purchase contract process in one seamless process. Our expectation is this will be particularly appealing for millennials, who already are showing a strong propensity for making significant transactions online, as well as other first-time homebuyers desiring greater flexibility and convenience.”

According to a recent America at Home study, 58 percent of millennials say they are very comfortable touring and purchasing a home online, with 49 percent of Gen-X and 28 percent of Baby Boomers agreeing. PulteGroup has been working to drive industry change and enhance the customer experience through its digital shopping tools for several years, but the effects of the pandemic accelerated this move to offer a completely online purchasing option. Buyers can now select their lot and floor plan, configure various exterior and interior options, then securely enter into a purchase agreement, make their initial deposit, and begin the financing process all from the comfort of their own home. Once complete, they will be assigned a homebuying coordinator who will guide them through the new home’s completion and closing on the purchase.

“We certainly invite consumers to visit our communities and shop for their new home in person, but it is no longer required. Through virtual reality, homebuyers can walk through homes via 3D and virtual tours. Online tools allow buyers to create their floor plans, visualize design options, and look at community maps and individual home sites. If you want to do a walkthrough, all you need to do is log into Facebook, FaceTime or schedule a self-guided tour,” said Brandon Jones, Southeast Area President and Vice President of Operations. “Now the last piece of the online homebuying process is in place: the ability to click and buy. With Transact Home Online, consumers can now efficiently complete the entire transaction online with or without visiting a sales center.”

Transact Home Online is currently available at select Centex communities in Houston and Raleigh, with nearly 100 additional communities expected to be on the platform before the end of 2022. Pulte Financial Services, along with a variety of other mortgage brokers, will be available to securely assist buyers in identifying the mortgage option that is right for them.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

