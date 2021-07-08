Walgreens Expands Same Day Prescription Delivery

Walgreens announced today expansion of same day prescription delivery* as another way for customers to get the medications they need when, where and how it is most convenient to them. The service is now available in nearly all store locations seven days a week.

“Same day prescription delivery is one more way Walgreens is empowering patients to easily and conveniently manage their health,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “We are pleased to make this service more widely available so that patients can refill and manage prescriptions from the comfort of their own homes and have medications delivered to their doorsteps in a matter of hours.”

Patients refilling eligible prescriptions can enroll by texting “Join Rx” to 21525. After refilling an eligible prescription, patients may select same day prescription delivery through the Walgreens website or app. Delivery fees vary by location.

Walgreens retail patients benefit from Walgreens same day prescription delivery as a quick and convenient alternative for filling prescriptions while still accessing the trusted care of expert pharmacists, as well as digital offerings via the Walgreens app, Pharmacy Chat and Walgreens Find Care. The announcement builds on Walgreens convenient customer offerings, most recently announcing same day delivery for retail products in under two hours, enabling customers to order more than 24,000 items directly from Walgreens.com or the Walgreens app for delivery when they have last minute needs.

For more information on same day prescription delivery, visit Walgreens.com/prescriptiondelivery.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

* Same day prescription (Rx) delivery fees will vary by location. Same day prescription delivery is not available in California. To use same day Rx delivery or 1-2 business day delivery, customers must be opted into prescription status alerts. It will appear as an option if order is before that store's cutoff time for the day. Certain health plans do not cover, or participate in, same day Rx delivery. Patients can check with their health plan for further details. Same day Rx delivery is available on eligible prescriptions only. Most prescription orders are available to be delivered to the patient's home same day. Orders must be received by 4 p.m. to be eligible for same day Rx delivery. Please note that while most prescriptions are expected to be delivered same day, some deliveries may not be eligible for delivery due to prescription type, delivery address, holidays, weather, or other delivery constraints.

