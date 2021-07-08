checkAd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 29

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Byline Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call, Replay and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: 877-512-8755

Telephone Replay (available through August 13, 2021): 877-344-7529; passcode: 10158447

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News and Events page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.7 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

