Avaya Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide CPaaS 2021 Vendor Assessment

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named a “Major Player” in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for the worldwide CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) market. Avaya OneCloud CPaaS enables organizations to create and deliver more memorable experiences by assembling and combining business capabilities to achieve the outcomes they need, in the moment, for their customers and their teams.

IDC reported, Avaya “brings decades of experience and support capabilities. The company has evolved significantly over the past two years and offers a more cohesive and tightly integrated platform. You should consider Avaya for deep expertise and integration with unified communications (UC), call center, or CRM platforms. Avaya is also adept at developing customer engagement solutions for any company size with the ability to scale as required.”

IDC predicts that the worldwide CPaaS market is forecast to grow from $4.3 billion in 2019 to $17.7 billion in 2024, resulting in a CAGR of 33 percent1. Avaya OneCloud CPaaS makes businesses more agile – providing composable building blocks, enabling organizations to extend, build on, and customize their communications and collaboration solutions. Projects that previously took months or years now take only hours, days or weeks. Avaya OneCloud CPaaS leverages over 4,400 patents across employee experience, customer experience and digital transformation to connect Avaya customers with everything the cloud has to offer as well as with their existing investments via unique APIs that provide deep integration into existing systems.

“Organizations are increasingly embracing CPaaS to compose their business around each customer,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “Avaya OneCloud CPaaS simplifies and accelerates business processes by easily integrating powerful AI capabilities and data-driven automation as a layer of innovation integrating with existing customer applications. This includes the full breadth of unified communications and customer experience, connecting best of breed technologies from across Avaya’s extensive ecosystem with other leading applications.”

