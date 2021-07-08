checkAd

AeroFarms Expands its Award-Winning Leafy Greens Product Assortment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced that it is expanding its line of leafy greens to include 5 new items: Baby Bok Choy-The New SpinachTM, Micro Arugula, Micro Broccoli, Micro Kale, and Micro Rainbow Mix.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005300/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

AeroFarms award-winning retail brand of leafy greens is prized for its elevated flavor and is grown using proprietary aeroponics and indoor vertical farming technologies, which yield annual productivity up to 390 times greater than traditional field farming, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides.

There has been increased consumer interest in Asian greens and Future Fusebiquity as outlined in Datassential’s Food Bytes 2021 Food Trends that takes new generation products and combines them with well-known dishes. AeroFarms Baby Bok Choy-The New SpinachTM is reimagining how to create a better spinach experience that is juicier, more flavorful, and even more nutrient dense with an ANDI (Aggregate Nutrient Density Index) score of 865 vs. spinach at 707, and it can be enjoyed in just about any spinach recipe for an updated new take on the dish.

Microgreens were recognized by The Today Show as one of the top health trends for 2021, and AeroFarms has been expanding this category at retail since 2019. Responding to consumer demand, AeroFarms has added Micro Arugula, Micro Broccoli, Micro Kale, and Micro Rainbow Mix to its core line of Micro Spicy Mix and Micro Super Mix. Produced year-round at the highest quality, AeroFarms microgreens offer great visual and flavor excitement, elevating the home cook into a chef. In addition, AeroFarms microgreens provide higher nutrient density than their mature green counterparts, offering a powerful way to provide a potent boost of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.

AeroFarms starts by selecting the most flavorful varietals of microgreens and baby greens, then perfects them in its proprietary indoor vertical farms for optimal quality, yield, color, nutrition, texture, and taste. In fact, AeroFarms has trademarked Vertical Farming, Elevated Flavor to highlight to consumers not only where and how their food is grown, but also more importantly, the key growing benefits that AeroFarms uniquely brings to the market, setting a new culinary standard with millions of data points to prove it.

Seite 1 von 4
Spring Valley Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AeroFarms Expands its Award-Winning Leafy Greens Product Assortment AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced that it is expanding its line of leafy greens to include 5 new items: Baby Bok Choy-The New SpinachTM, Micro Arugula, Micro Broccoli, Micro Kale, and Micro …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21