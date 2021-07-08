Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN

CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that KCS has scheduled a virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposed combination with CN on August 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. All stockholders of record of KCS common stock and KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock as of the close of business on July 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote their shares at the Special Meeting.

As previously announced on May 21, 2021, under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, KCS stockholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock for each KCS common share, with KCS stockholders expected to own approximately 12.65% of the combined company. KCS’ preferred stockholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each preferred share. Additional information regarding the combination can be found in the definitive proxy statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).