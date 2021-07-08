McKesson Corporation Announces Offer to Purchase up to $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Debt

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) (the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a cash tender offer to purchase up to $500,000,000 (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) aggregate principal amount (the “Offer”) of its outstanding 6.00% Notes due 2041 (the “6.00% Notes”), 4.883% Notes due 2044 (the “4.883% Notes”), 7.65% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.65% Debentures”), 4.750% Notes due 2029 (the “4.750% Notes”), 3.950% Notes due 2028 (the “3.950% Notes”), 2.85% Notes due 2023 (the “2.85% Notes”) and 3.796% Notes due 2024 (the “3.796% Notes” and together with the 6.00% Notes, the 4.883% Notes, the 7.65% Debentures, the 4.750% Notes, the 3.950% Notes and the 2.85% Notes, the “Notes”, and each, a “series” of Notes), at purchase prices determined based on the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security specified in the table below plus the applicable Fixed Spread, as further described in the Company’s Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Title of Security