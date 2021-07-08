Baxter Launches New 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment to Advance Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This year’s report details final achievement towards Baxter's 2015-2020 set of corporate responsibility priorities and goals and launches the company’s new 2030 corporate responsibility commitment to advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance over the next decade.

“The global challenges presented in 2020 inspired a unique and powerful year in Baxter’s ongoing journey of corporate citizenship,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. With patients at the forefront of all that we do, our colleagues worldwide embraced Baxter’s mission to save and sustain lives in meaningful new ways – from responding to urgent patient, customer and community needs amid a raging pandemic to initiating action in support of racial justice. We also continued our ongoing pursuit of creating a best place to work, prioritizing our employees’ health and safety and initiating new efforts that underscore Baxter’s unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity. Today, we are proud to launch a new commitment for 2030 that reflects our multifaceted approach to addressing the ESG topics most important to Baxter and our stakeholders.”