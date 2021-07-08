checkAd

Baxter Launches New 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment to Advance Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This year’s report details final achievement towards Baxter's 2015-2020 set of corporate responsibility priorities and goals and launches the company’s new 2030 corporate responsibility commitment to advance environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance over the next decade.

“The global challenges presented in 2020 inspired a unique and powerful year in Baxter’s ongoing journey of corporate citizenship,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. With patients at the forefront of all that we do, our colleagues worldwide embraced Baxter’s mission to save and sustain lives in meaningful new ways – from responding to urgent patient, customer and community needs amid a raging pandemic to initiating action in support of racial justice. We also continued our ongoing pursuit of creating a best place to work, prioritizing our employees’ health and safety and initiating new efforts that underscore Baxter’s unwavering commitment to inclusion and diversity. Today, we are proud to launch a new commitment for 2030 that reflects our multifaceted approach to addressing the ESG topics most important to Baxter and our stakeholders.”

2020 Corporate Responsibility Accomplishments

Between 2015 and 2020, Baxter’s corporate responsibility priorities and goals focused on driving the sustainability of products and operations, improving access to care for the underserved and fostering a best place to work. The company made progress across each priority area, with noteworthy accomplishments including:

  • Establishing more than 375 PVC recovery and recycling partnerships with hospitals and clinics across Australia, New Zealand, Guatemala and Colombia, exceeding the company's goal.
  • Launching six new therapies/products that reduced materials use by at least 15% versus those currently on market, exceeding the company’s goal, and achieving a 19% decrease in product complaints compared with 2015, also exceeding the goal.
  • Reducing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 13.6% compared with 2015, exceeding the company’s goal.
  • Transforming the Baxter International Foundation’s giving to focus on long-term strategic investments and establishing its first six Signature Partnerships to drive increased healthcare access around the world. In 2020, new partnerships included Save the Children to support the organization’s global COVID-19 relief efforts and the American Diabetes Association to address health disparities for people with diabetes in Chicago’s underserved Black communities.

Baxter also continued to proactively evaluate its reporting approach to align with leading disclosure frameworks, sustainability standards and reporting organizations, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). In fact, Baxter was one of the first companies to pilot the GRI Sustainability Reporting Guidelines in 1999. And in 2020, Baxter published its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index in line with the Medical Equipment & Supplies Sustainability Accounting Standard. Moving forward, Baxter intends to include its SASB Indices in its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, beginning with the 2020 report launched today.

