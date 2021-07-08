ICE Announces That a Record 20,124 Murban Crude Oil Futures Contracts Traded on July 6

Alongside ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures, IFAD launched trading in 18 Murban-related cash settled derivatives and inter-commodity spreads, offering the market the broadest range of ways to trade and hedge Murban crude oil.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that a record 20,124 ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures traded on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (“IFAD”) on July 6, marking its highest volume day since the contracts launched on March 29.

A total of 503,567 contracts have traded on IFAD since launch, equivalent to 0.5 billion barrels of Murban Crude oil. This includes 495,782 ICE Murban Crude Oil futures contracts and 7,785 Murban-related cash settled derivatives, with 63 firms having traded on IFAD. Open interest on IFAD is 51,068 contracts. Average daily volume in ICE Murban Crude Oil futures since launch is 6,886 contracts.

“The growing volumes and open interest in Murban futures are building the depth of liquidity on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi as the market uses Murban futures to hedge forward price risk and contribute to the price formation process of Murban crude oil,” said Jamal Oulhadj, President of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi.

On June 30, the August Murban futures contract went to expiry with 6,923 contracts going to delivery, a 14% increase on the 6,079 contracts that went to expiry the prior month.

IFAD has 32 Exchange Members and 23 Clearing Members, who are listed in full on IFAD’s Membership page.

For more information on how to clear or trade IFAD markets please contact Membership-AbuDhabi@ice.com or to arrange education sessions on IFAD please contact education@ice.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005495/en/