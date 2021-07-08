Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q2 2021 results on Monday, August 9, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2021 on July 15, 2021.