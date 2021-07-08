Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2021 Results
TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q2 2021 results on Monday, August 9, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that
day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2021 on July 15, 2021.
Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
July 15, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q2 Results release
August 9, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
Q2 Results webinar
August 9, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
Conference call linked to webinar
August 9, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 7159.
The Q2 2021 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
