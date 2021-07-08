checkAd

AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

AUSTIN, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller will present a corporate overview at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held on July 13 - 15, 2021.

Mr. Keller will deliver his corporate presentation on July 13 at 3:30pm ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. engineers and manufactures purpose-built electric vehicles to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customizable deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO’s agile EVs are an eco-friendly microdistribution alternative to gasoline vehicles. The AYRO Club Car Current is the only zero-emission, light duty EV known to AYRO that can be optimized for the needs of any sustainable fleet. AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for micromobility. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: we have a history of losses and has never been profitable, and we expect to incur additional losses in the future and may never be profitable; the market for our products is developing and may not develop as expected; our business is subject to general economic and market conditions, including trade wars and tariffs; our business, results of operations and financial condition may be adversely impacted by public health epidemics, including the recent COVID-19 outbreak; our limited operating history makes evaluating our business and future prospects difficult and may increase the risk of any investment in our securities; we may experience lower-than-anticipated market acceptance of our vehicles; developments in alternative technologies or improvements in the internal combustion engine may have a materially adverse effect on the demand for our electric vehicles; the markets in which we operate are highly competitive, and we may not be successful in competing in these industries; a significant portion of our revenue is derived from a single customer; we rely on and intend to continue to rely on a single third-party supplier located in China for the sub-assemblies in semi-knocked-down state for all of our vehicles; we may become subject to product liability claims, which could harm our financial condition and liquidity if we are not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; the range of our electric vehicles on a single charge declines over time, which may negatively influence potential customers’ decisions whether to purchase our vehicles; increases in costs, disruption of supply or shortage of raw materials, in particular lithium-ion cells, could harm our business; we may be required to raise additional capital to fund our operations, and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute our stockholders’ ownership interests, and our long-term capital requirements are subject to numerous risks; we may fail to comply with environmental and safety laws and regulations; and we are subject to governmental export and import controls that could impair our ability to compete in international market due to licensing requirements and subject us to liability if we are not in compliance with applicable laws. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AYRO to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13, 2021 AUSTIN, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Rod Keller will present a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus