Eco Innovation Highlights Recent Coverage of Next-Gen Supercritical Plant Extraction Technology in Leading Engineering Publication

VAN NUYS, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is proud to highlight recent coverage in Chemical Engineering magazine’s online portal, ChemEngOnline.com , of the Company’s breakthrough glycerin-based supercritical extraction technology.

The article features a strong overview of the technology, including how it is unique and differentiated in the marketplace for equipment designed to extract natural bioactive product compounds from plants, such as cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and other active compounds from Cannabis sativa plants.

The article also contains commentary from the extractor’s inventor, and ECOX advisory board member, Demitri Hopkins: “Most processes using supercritical fluids — such as carbon dioxide — to extract plant products end up with highly viscous products that are difficult to work with. The glycerin concentrates generated from this system can be used directly in a range of products, and allow standardized concentrations of the target compounds.”

As noted in the article, the intellectual property behind the glycerin extraction technology has been exclusively licensed to ECO Innovation Group, and fabrication of the prototype is underway at Fluitron Inc. (www.fluitron.com).

“We are excited to receive such favorable coverage in such a highly esteemed and widely respected industry publication, and we continue to be so grateful to have access to Demitri’s brilliant mind, both through this breakthrough in extraction technology and as our valued advisory board member,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECO Innovation Group.

Interested current and prospective ECOX shareholders are encouraged to read the entire article at ChemEngOnline.com/supercritical-glycerin/.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

View the Company’s new video Here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Julia.Otey@ecoig.com

www.ecoig.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media



