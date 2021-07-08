Vaccitech to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Bill Enright, will be presenting at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on Thursday, July 15 at 1 p.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Vaccitech website. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.