Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 5366135, or by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.