Macarthur a Step Closer to DSO Export Pathway With Rail Deal
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or
Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet with rail haulage service provider Pacific National, regarding the transport by rail of up to 400,000 tonnes
per annum of iron ore between Kalgoorlie and Esperance. The deal will support a potential direct shipment ore (DSO) export pathway.
The Company ’s plans to pursue commencement of mining, production and export of a DSO product at Ularring Lake Giles Iron Project at the earliest available opportunity are being advanced.
With suitable rolling stock anticipated to be available from Q1 2022, the Company aims to complete the balance of its transport solution as quickly as possible.
Highlights
The Term Sheet with Pacific National provides for an exclusive negotiation period within which the parties will negotiate a rail haulage agreement, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (which include Macarthur securing matching port access and materials handling arrangements on commercially acceptable terms) and agreement of the terms and conditions by both parties. Any such rail haulage agreement will be for an initial term of 24 months with options to extend for up to a further 2 years.
