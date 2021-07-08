Macarthur a Step Closer to DSO Export Pathway With Rail Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet with rail haulage service provider Pacific National, regarding the transport by rail of up to 400,000 tonnes per annum of iron ore between Kalgoorlie and Esperance. The deal will support a potential direct shipment ore (DSO) export pathway.



The Company ’s plans to pursue commencement of mining, production and export of a DSO product at Ularring Lake Giles Iron Project at the earliest available opportunity are being advanced.