Macarthur a Step Closer to DSO Export Pathway With Rail Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term sheet with rail haulage service provider Pacific National, regarding the transport by rail of up to 400,000 tonnes per annum of iron ore between Kalgoorlie and Esperance. The deal will support a potential direct shipment ore (DSO) export pathway.

The Company ’s plans to pursue commencement of mining, production and export of a DSO product at Ularring Lake Giles Iron Project at the earliest available opportunity are being advanced.

With suitable rolling stock anticipated to be available from Q1 2022, the Company aims to complete the balance of its transport solution as quickly as possible.

Highlights 
  • Macarthur has entered into a Term Sheet with Pacific National – regarding the transport by rail of up to 400,000 tonnes per annum of iron ore between Kalgoorlie and Esperance for up to 4 years.

  • Innovative approach to rail capacity leverages off two existing rail paths along the Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail line - placing Macarthur in a unique position, as a new customer, to access that part of the rail network.

  • Completion of DSO mine planning work at Ularring is being accelerated to allow Macarthur to target commencement of DSO mining operations as soon as possible. 

  • Macarthur continues to explore additional options to maximise transport and export pathway opportunities to take advantage of current strong iron ore prices and deliver value for shareholders.

The Term Sheet with Pacific National provides for an exclusive negotiation period within which the parties will negotiate a rail haulage agreement, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (which include Macarthur securing matching port access and materials handling arrangements on commercially acceptable terms) and agreement of the terms and conditions by both parties. Any such rail haulage agreement will be for an initial term of 24 months with options to extend for up to a further 2 years.

