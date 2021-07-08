checkAd

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Coverage for OVA1 in the AIM Specialty Health Laboratory Medicine Clinical Guidelines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

AIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc., serving more than 50 million members across 50 states, D.C., and US territories.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) today announced its OVA1 risk assessment test for ovarian cancer in women with pelvic masses is considered medically necessary according to AIM Specialty Health’s Clinical Appropriateness Guidelines. AIM Specialty Health is a member of the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of companies and serves as a specialty benefits management company working with many of the nation’s largest health care organizations. AIM’s mission is to promote appropriate, safe, and affordable health care. As one of the nation’s leading specialty benefits management firms, AIM helps improve the quality of care and reduces the cost for many of the most complex tests and treatments.

The OVA1 test is now included in AIM’s guidelines for the preoperative evaluation of an adnexal mass when it is indeterminate based on clinical and complete pelvic ultrasound evaluation. The guidelines also include OVA1 for the determination of the required surgical approach, operator expertise and level of care for an adnexal mass.

Recent positive coverage additions for OVA1, such as New York State Medicaid, coupled with peer-reviewed publications documenting OVA1’s superior clinical performance as compared to CA125, especially among Black women, has resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of women who have access to the OVA1 technology. Aspira Labs, Inc., a subsidiary of Aspira Women’s Health, is the only U.S. provider for Aspira’s proprietary OVA1 test, an FDA-cleared, ACOG recommended, and Medicare covered ovarian cancer risk assessment tool for women with a pelvic mass.

“We are excited to provide access to OVA1plusTM, to such a large segment of the population,” said Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. “This guideline from an organization with a robust technology assessment process expands our ability to truly change the standard of care and helps advance our commitment to making OVA1 accessible to ALL women.”

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plusTM combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. [Aspira GenetiXTM] testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are [OVASightTM and EndoCheckTM]. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Coverage for OVA1 in the AIM Specialty Health Laboratory Medicine Clinical Guidelines AIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc., serving more than 50 million members across 50 states, D.C., and US territories.AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) today announced its OVA1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Ecological forest thinning and prescribed burns lower insurance premiums significantly
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus