Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Announces Coverage for OVA1 in the AIM Specialty Health Laboratory Medicine Clinical Guidelines

AIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc., serving more than 50 million members across 50 states, D.C., and US territories.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH) today announced its OVA1 risk assessment test for ovarian cancer in women with pelvic masses is considered medically necessary according to AIM Specialty Health’s Clinical Appropriateness Guidelines. AIM Specialty Health is a member of the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of companies and serves as a specialty benefits management company working with many of the nation’s largest health care organizations. AIM’s mission is to promote appropriate, safe, and affordable health care. As one of the nation’s leading specialty benefits management firms, AIM helps improve the quality of care and reduces the cost for many of the most complex tests and treatments.



The OVA1 test is now included in AIM’s guidelines for the preoperative evaluation of an adnexal mass when it is indeterminate based on clinical and complete pelvic ultrasound evaluation. The guidelines also include OVA1 for the determination of the required surgical approach, operator expertise and level of care for an adnexal mass.