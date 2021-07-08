checkAd

VVC Grows Helium Lease Portfolio to 20,000 Acres with Potential for 214 Well Locations

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional acreage of property by its subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), as it continues to expand its foothold on the burgeoning market for helium.

Acquisition of Syracuse Extension

Nine (9) additional leases, totaling 4,640 acres, were acquired on its Syracuse Extension Project. Historically, each of these leases were evaluated by the drilling of a well that tested natural gas containing helium. Because of low helium and natural gas prices at the time of drilling, these wells were not completed, nor put into production, and were later subsequently plugged. The newly acquired 4,640 acres of gas leases allow for the drilling of as many as thirty-six (36) additional wells. The acquisition of the first Syracuse Extension property, the Cox S-1, was reported on April 29, 2021. When leasing of the Syracuse Extension Project is completed, total aggregate acreage under lease is expected to be over 42,000 acres in these three projects with as many as 342 potential well locations.

PHC's Helium Projects

PHC now has three (3) helium projects, covering an aggregate of approximately 20,000 acres: Syracuse (original project), Monarch Project, and Syracuse Extension Project.

  • The Syracuse Project consists of 13,440 acres of gas leases located within Hamilton County, Kansas developed with the drilling of five wells several years ago. All wells tested natural gas containing helium at that time, but because of low helium prices, they were never completed and produced. Currently, one well has been reworked and is now producing helium rich natural gas (June 16, 2021 NR). The Syracuse Project represents a total of 164 potential well locations.
  • The Monarch Project consists of 1,600 acres of gas leases located within Greeley County, Kansas with six existing wells. At this time, four (4) wells are producing and two (2) others are awaiting re-work and there are14 additional potential well locations.
  • Leasing continues on the Syracuse Extension Project located in eastern Colorado and western Kansas. This Project targets a leasing goal of 26,200 acres defined by forty-two historical wells that previously tested helium rich natural gas, but were never completed nor put into production. There are 164 potential well locations in the Syracuse Extension Project.
  • Other projects continue to be evaluated.

Producing Wells

