Fast Growing Sports Tech Disruptor Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG ), the sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, via its highly successful Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher, is pleased to announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Seifert as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Seifert joins Slinger with an impressive financial career working in both public and private consumer companies, and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. Seifert spent the majority of his fifteen year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail, and manufacturing. In addition to his time at Ernst & Young, he spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of the executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives, and processes that generate operational efficiencies and drive financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on these extensive experiences to support Slinger’s planned business expansion. Mr. Seifert will join the senior management strategic leadership team and will lead and enhance all financial management aspects of the business.

Mr. Seifert replaces the current Slinger CFO, Paul McKeown, who will move into a new role as Chief Business Integration Officer. This new role will encompass leading the business integration of all planned acquisitions and bringing these new companies into the Slinger business ecosystem. Additionally, McKeown will drive key process improvements integrating acquisitions into Slinger’s reporting structure across banking, SEC reporting and tax. As the business expands globally McKeown will also take the lead on the establishment of an EU based subsidiary supporting Slinger’s global operating efficiencies.

“I am very excited to assume the role of CFO at Slinger to help the Company continue executing on its strategic vision, accelerate global growth and expansion and to ultimately deliver enhanced shareholder value,” said Mr. Seifert. “I look forward to working with the impressive, high caliber Slinger leadership team, and adding value to the Company’s vision to become a connected technology leader.”