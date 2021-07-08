checkAd

Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that KCS has scheduled a virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposed combination with CN on August 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. All stockholders of record of KCS common stock and KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock as of the close of business on July 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote their shares at the Special Meeting.

As previously announced on May 21, 2021, under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, KCS stockholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock for each KCS common share, with KCS stockholders expected to own approximately 12.65% of the combined company. KCS’ preferred stockholders will receive $37.50 in cash for each preferred share. Additional information regarding the combination can be found in the definitive proxy statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

“We are thrilled to be taking this important next step and giving KCS stockholders the opportunity to vote on the creation of the premier railway for the 21st century. Numerous stakeholders of both companies have voiced overwhelming support for this compelling combination, and we look forward to delivering the many benefits of this pro-competitive transaction to them. This combination delivers significant value to KCS stockholders along with the opportunity to participate in the significant upside of the combined company.”

- JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN

“The filing of the definitive proxy statement represents an important milestone as we work toward completing this transaction. By joining with CN, KCS will provide our customers access to new single-line transportation services at the best value for their transportation dollar, while increasing competition among the Class 1 railroads. Together, CN and KCS will be positioned to deliver on the transaction’s powerful potential to create new growth opportunities for our customers, employees, labor partners, communities and stockholders.”

