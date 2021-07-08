Certara Announces Update of BaseCase Software, the Company’s Value Communication Platform

“In today's value-based healthcare environment, hard data guide reimbursement, prescribing, and procurement decisions,” said Daniel R. Matlis, founder and president of Axendia, a leading life science industry analyst firm. “These determinations are focused on demonstrating that a particular product delivers the best possible outcomes for a specific patient population at the most appropriate cost. As a result, the ability to easily build state-of-the-art, data-driven mobile apps, like BaseCase software, which enhance communication of value-based evidence, is paramount.”

PRINCETON, N.J., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the release of BaseCase software version 2021.06, which updates the value communication software platform to include new capabilities that can provide biopharmaceutical and medical device companies greater commercial success for new therapies and products.

The BaseCase software provides commercial, market access, and medical affairs teams a comprehensive, end-to-end environment to build state-of-the-art, interactive, data-driven mobile applications using multiple data sources, such as real-world data (RWD) and evidence (RWE). The BaseCase software enhances communications to demonstrate the value of therapies with payers, providers, and healthcare professionals. Currently, the platform is used in more than 60 countries by more than 30,000 users, including seven of the top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies and seven of the top 10 global medical device companies.

New capabilities of Certara’s BaseCase software include:

Data Connect for connection to any data source and real-time updates

Map Control for interactive maps, such as heat maps and maps of the human body

Portal to easily develop and deploy mobile communication tools that demonstrate the value of a medical product



“The addition of Data Connect is a real breakthrough for Certara’s BaseCase software,” said Bridget Dunne, value communications team lead at Novartis. “It has significantly expanded our offerings and allows us to work with a wider range of customers. By connecting to live data feeds, regular data updates are automated, reducing timelines and workload significantly. It is secure and intuitive, and I’m excited to work on more projects of this kind.”

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

