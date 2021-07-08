aTyr Pharma Announces Last Patient Visit in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of ATYR1923 in Patients with Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Results from proof-of-concept study are expected in September 2021.

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the last patient has completed their last visit in the company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. The company expects to report results from this trial in September 2021.

“We are pleased to complete the last patient visit in this important study, which represents a significant milestone for aTyr, our ATYR1923 clinical program and the sarcoidosis community,” said Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “We would like to thank all of the patients, investigators and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research for their support and efforts that helped make this possible. We look forward to sharing the results in September.”