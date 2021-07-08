aTyr Pharma Announces Last Patient Visit in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of ATYR1923 in Patients with Pulmonary Sarcoidosis
Results from proof-of-concept study are expected in September 2021.
SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that the last patient has completed their last visit in the company’s Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. The company expects to report results from this trial in September 2021.
“We are pleased to complete the last patient visit in this important study, which represents a significant milestone for aTyr, our ATYR1923 clinical program and the sarcoidosis community,” said Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “We would like to thank all of the patients, investigators and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research for their support and efforts that helped make this possible. We look forward to sharing the results in September.”
The Phase 1b/2a study is a multiple-ascending dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 37 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis that was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923 compared to placebo, as well as to evaluate preliminary efficacy measures including steroid sparing effect, measures of lung function and potential disease biomarkers.
About ATYR1923
aTyr is developing ATYR1923 as a potential therapeutic for patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases. ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprised of the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl-tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates the innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr has completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-ascending dose, placebo-controlled, first-in-patient study of ATYR1923 that has been designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, steroid sparing effect, immunogenicity and pharmacokinetic profile of multiple doses of ATYR1923. Proof-of-mechanism for ATYR1923 was recently established in a Phase 2 clinical trial in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications, which demonstrated that ATYR1923 reduced inflammatory cytokine levels in patients consistent with preclinical models, including cytokines that are implicated in sarcoidosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease.
0 Kommentare