Onex to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on August 5, 2021. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2021.

A link to the live webcast and the on-line replays will be available at www.onex.com/events-and-presentations.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex manages and invests capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on mid- to large-cap opportunities in North America and Western Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through tradeable, private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as actively managed public equity and public credit funds; and Gluskin Sheff’s wealth management services. In total, as of March 31, 2021, Onex has approximately $45 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.2 billion is its own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Boston and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $41 billion, generate annual revenues of $24 billion and employ approximately 146,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information:
Jill Homenuk
Managing Director, Shareholder Relations and Communications
Tel: +1 416.362.7711





