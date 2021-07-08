checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website To Re-Brand Company

Company’s Has Morphed From An Installer Into A Full Fledged Solar Utility Company With Solar Architecture, Solar Grid & Solar Greenhouse Technology Divisions

New York, New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which  had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, today announced that it has launched a new website that more truly reflects the Company’s position in the thriving Solar Markets. https://greensolarutility.com.

The new website better explains what gives the Company it’s competitive edge in the Solar Utility Market. The Company is poised to capitalize on recent favorable regulatory trends and economic incentives promoting community renewable energy programs across a growing number of states.

The website delineates its unique divisions.

Solar Utility Company: We target high-cost energy urban locations around the nation with effective, sustainable solar power generation.

Solar Architecture: Our niche is not competing with installers. Like household names PG&E of California or Consolidated Edison of New York, we are providing energy for the power grid.

Solar Panel & Grid: We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies.

Solar Greenhouse: Our Solar Greenhouses takes under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner-city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space in the near term on which it will install solar panels in New York City. The Company positioned to capitalize on community solar energy incentives, and expensive electricity costs have. Revenues through direct sales to building owners are expected to generate a 15 to 20 percent return over 20 years on these solar community projects. In other under-served and growing markets.

CEO James DiPrima said: “Big and small investors have moved their assets away from fossil-fuel producers and toward renewable energy companies. Big investors like BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, overseeing $7.8 trillion, have said they plan to take into account corporations’ disclosures of environmental risks, including carbon footprints.

